Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a Japanese language Playground release from Google, an India-specific reading app that can help users learn English and Hindi, and a one-handed gesture app for Samsung devices. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Playground: Japanese Phrases

Google must be ramping up the releases for its Playground sticker apps. Last month we saw a Valentine Playground app published on the Play Store, and this week a Japanese phrase sticker pack has come to our digital storefront. So if you own a compatible device and have the ARCore by Google app installed along with the core Playground app, then you should be good to take advantage of the Playground: Japanese Phrases app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bolo: Learn to read with Google

Bolo is a new app from Google that's been designed for the purpose of helping children and adults located in India learn how to read. The app can help to improve their English and Hindi reading skills through reading aloud, which allows for instant feedback of the user's skills, even if they are offline at the time of use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Novel Effect: Read Aloud Books

Novel Effect: Read Aloud Books is a nifty app for reading stories to your children. As you read a story aloud, the app will recognize where you are at in the ebook and play sounds and music at just the right moments to better create an immersive atmosphere. Heck, you don't even need to be a parent to get some use out of this, as I'm sure teachers could delight their class with this app's curated library.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WPS Fill & Sign

WPS Fill & Sign makes it easy to sign documents digitally. So say you have a physical document you'd like to sign, but would rather email the proof instead of dealing with the delivery of a physical document, well, all you have to do is take a picture of that paper and then you can use this app to easily sign the form where necessary.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Extend the Bixbi button - bxLauncher

With a recent update to Samsung's Bixby app people were finally provided with a way to remap the Bixby button on their Samsung devices. Sadly the supported options are somewhat limited. With the release of Extend the Bixbi button - bxLauncher users now have a much more extensive selection of actions and apps that are available for remapping through the use of this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

AMOLED mnml

AMOLED mnml is a new wallpaper collection app from YASAN. It contains a plethora of high-quality 4000x3200 wallpapers that will look fabulous on any AMOLED screen. All of the wallpapers in the app are free, though you can select from one of the listed in-app purchases to donate to the developer if you wish.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

One Hand Operation +

If you own a newer Samsung device and would like to add a one-handed control method, then look no further than Samsung's One Hand Operation +. With this app installed you can easily set up your device so that it can be controlled with a single thumb through gestures. You can even customize precisely what each gesture will do, which opens up a wide selection of possibilities for one-handed control.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ibi - The Smart Photo Manager

Western Digital's ibi - The Smart Photo Manager is a tie-in app for a yet to be released physical product named ibi. Basically, the physical device is cloud-connected, and this app will connect to it in order to automatically collect and store your favorite photos from your mobile device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Polestar Explore

Polestar is an electric car company owned by Volvo, and the Polestar Explore app serves as the portal to the Polestar universe. You can use this app to configure your Polestar car, as well as catch up on the latest news and upcoming events that feature the electric car company.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

MIXOMIX LiveWallpaper FREE

Those of you with an AMOLED screen in your Android device will want to take a look at MIXOMIX LiveWallpaper FREE. The contrast of its black backgrounds and bright colors will show a live wallpaper that simply pops off your screen. Luckily there is no stipulation that an AMOLED device is required, which means you can also use this live wallpaper app on any Android screen you want.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

