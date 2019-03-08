If you've got $1,000 burning a hole in your pocket, you're in luck. Samsung's latest smartphones are launching today. You can mosey down to your local carrier store or electronics retailer and buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+. You can also order them online for shipping in (probably) a couple of days.

Not sure which one to get? We've got a quick rundown of the differences, and here are all the specs and links.

Galaxy S10

Specs SoC Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) RAM 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Storage 128GB/512GB + microSD Display WQHD+ 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED 19:9 aspect Battery 3,400mAh Cameras Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS 12MP Tele, 12MP Wide, 16MP Ultra-Wide, Front: 10MP Dual Pixel Software Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 70.4mm x 149.9mm x 7.8mm, 157g

Buy: Samsung, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Xfinity, US Cellular

Galaxy S10+

Specs SoC Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) RAM 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Storage 128GB/512GB/1TB + microSD Display WQHD+ 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED 19:9 aspect Battery 4,100mAh Cameras Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS 12MP Tele, 12MP Wide, 16MP Ultra-Wide, Front: 10MP Dual Pixel, 8MP RGB Depth Software Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 74.1mm x 157.6mm x 7.8mm, 175g (ceramic option 198g)

Buy: Samsung, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Xfinity, US Cellular

Galaxy S10e

Specs SoC Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) RAM 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Storage 128GB/256GB + microSD Display Full HD+ 5.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 19:9 aspect Battery 3,100mAh Cameras Rear: Dual Camera with OIS, 12MP Wide, 16MP Ultra-Wide, Front: 10MP Dual Pixel Software Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 69.9mm x 142.2mm x 7.9mm, 150g

Buy: Samsung, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Xfinity, US Cellular