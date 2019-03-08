You've probably heard of Spigen before — the company makes a wide variety of excellent cases for just about every smartphone out there. If you're buying one of Samsung's latest flagships, you need a great case to match. Spigen now offers several styles of cases for the Galaxy S10 series, each designed to complement the phone's own colors.

First up: the classic Black Silicone Fit, the best choice for the Prisim Black S10. It gives you a decent level of protection from falls and bumps, without making your phone significantly thicker. The case has an extra-soft lining for defense against scratches, and doesn't block the phone's PowerShare feature. You can buy it right now for the S10, S10+, and S10e.

Spigen Black Silicone Fit

Next is Spigen's Tough Armor case, which adds a bit more protection without being too bulky. It has a simple matte black design, with a premium soft feel on the outside. There's even a kickstand, and four colors are available — Gunmetal, Black, Graphite Gray, and Rose Gold. The black color is an excellent choice for the Prism White S10, as the phone's original white color becomes an accent for the black case. You can get the Tough Armor for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e.

Spigen Tough Armor

One of Spigen's fan favorites, the Neo Hybrid, is back for the Galaxy S10. It has an updated design for improved grip, with reinforced bumpers and added camera protection. Four color variations are available — Gunmetal, Burgundy, Arctic Silver, and Midnight Black. If you have a Prism Blue S10, the blue Neo Hybrid is a perfect match. You can get the case today for the S10, S10+, and S10e.

Spigen Neo Hybrid (Arctic Silver Color)

If you want to show off your phone's design instead of covering it up, Spigen has two cases just for you — the Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Crystal. Both are fully transparent, but still offer excellent protection. The Liquid Crystal is made of a flexible TPU material, while the Ultra Hybrid has a hybrid design and is resistant to yellowing. You can buy the Ultra Hybrid for the S10, S10+, and S10e, and the Liquid Crystal is also available for the S10, S10+, and S10e.

Ultra Hybrid and Liquid Crystal

Spigen has even more case designs available. You can see all of them from the links below.