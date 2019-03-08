Google is always adding new languages to Gboard — its first-party software keyboard for Android — and today the app has picked up 60 new ones by Google's count, including Coptic, Mandar, Bangka Malay, and Tai Dam.

I would like to note that although Google says there are 60 new languages in its latest update, by our count we can only find 59:

Abron

Afar

Avar

Azerbaijani (Russia)

Balinese, Balinese

Balinese, Latin

Banggai

Bangka Malay

Basaa

Batak Mandailing

Berom

Bosnian (Cyrillic)

Cebaara Senoufo

Cherokee (Dual-Case)

Coptic*

Crimean Tatar

Dan

Dangme

Eastern Cham (Latin)

Efik

Ewondo

Fon

Georgian, Georgian

Georgian, Khutsuri

Gilbertese

Hakha Chin

Javanese (Aksara Jawa)

Kalam Kohistani

Kok Borok (Bengali)

Kok Borok (Latin)

Komering

Komi-Zyrian

Koronadal Blaan

Kutai Malay

Laki

Ledo Kaili

Lendu

Livonian

Luba-Kasai

Mandar

Manggarai

Mende

Ngbaka Gbaya

Nias

Niuean

Northern Betsimisaraka Malagasy

Northern Min

Northern Ndebele

Nupe

Pahari-Pothwari

Papuan Malay

Sakalava Malagasy

Saraiki (Urdu Arabic)

Sesotho (Lesotho)

Shina (Pakistan)

Swazi (South Africa)

Tai Dam (Latin)

Tati

Temne

Tokelauan

Youjiang Zhuang

Note that before Google did not distinguish between types of Balinese or Georgian, so we aren't sure which on the list above is new. The spelling of "Talysh (Azerbaijan)" was also tweaked. Either way, though, our count is 59.

We've reached out to Google to see what might be responsible for the difference in our measurement vs. theirs, and we'll update if we hear back.

The new version with all its new languages is rolling out now over on the Play Store, but you can also download it over at APK Mirror if you'd prefer.