Wear OS has gained a bit of momentum lately, with the release of several new watches and some major software updates, but Huawei still doesn't seem particularly interested in it. The Huawei Watch GT was released last year (and arrived in the US last month), but it runs the company's own Lite OS. According to WinFuture, Huawei is planning two more variations of the GT.

The 'Huawei Watch GT Active' (pictured above) and 'Huawei Watch GT Elegant' will reportedly have the same 1.39-inch screen as the regular GT watch, but with different bezel designs. No details about the internal hardware or built-in sensors are available at this point.

The regular Huawei Watch GT, for comparison.

The report says the Active model will cost 249 euros (~$280), while the Elegant version will be 229 euros (~$257). The regular Watch GT was originally priced at €199, so presumably, there will be some hardware differences to justify the markup in price.