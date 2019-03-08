Earlier this week we were telling you how you could save money on new smart plugs thanks to Amazon's markdown. Although this was an interesting deal, many Assistant users felt let down as they were only compatible with Alexa. Well, we've got some comforting news for you: With these promotional codes, you can grab a pair of Aukey WiFi Smart Plugs for just $20 or a dual outlet plug for $19, respectively $8 and $6 off their original prices.

To enjoy the rebate, add the items to your Amazon cart and enter these coupons when checking out:

AUKEY Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2 Pack) Mini Smart Socket for $20.15 with code W9BEUUIG

AUKEY Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Dual Outlets for $18.99 with code KB6ZUWAU

These smart plugs will please you no matter what infrastructure you're using, as they're compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Aukey Home. They come with built-in WiFi to connect directly to your router without the need for an additional hub and can handle most electrical appliances such as lights, coffee makers, fans and even portable heaters thanks to their 15A - 1800W capabilities. Also, their compact design won't block other sockets so you can still use the remaining ports on your wall. The dual outlets are particularly brilliant, as you can control each of them separately, just as if you had two separate units. Finally, the Home app will let you build custom schedules, so that the lights can be turned on automatically at sunset for instance.

If you don't need to add smart plugs to your infrastructure right now, I'd still recommend you purchase these and keep them handy, as they're ridiculously affordable and you may find yourself needing them sooner than you think — to light up your Christmas decorations for example. I've had a great experience with Aukey products and the one time I had an issue with a malfunctioning product, customer support quickly sent me a replacement.