Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 series went from pre-order to regular-order today, eliminating the wait associated with picking one up. Sadly, you'll also lose out on pre-order Galaxy Buds freebie. Several existing offers through US carriers have persisted, though, and we've checked the details on the different promotions currently available and compiled them here.

Retail

If you want to be carrier independent, you can get your Galaxy directly from Samsung and enjoy a trade-in offer of up to $550, which is $200 more than usual. This deal applies to carrier-branded phones purchased via Samsung as well, although some have their own promotions, as listed further below. It's worth noting, Best Buy also has an offer that lets you save up to $650 when buying from there, on both unlocked and carrier-specific handsets, but requires you to trade another phone in.

128GB: $749.99 or $31.25/month for 2 years Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

256GB: $849.99 or $35.42/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $899.99 or $37.50/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,149.99 or $47.92/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $999.99 or $41.67/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,249.99 or $52.08/month for 2 years Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

1TB: $1,599.99 or $66.67/month for 2 years Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black



AT&T

AT&T has an additional offer that lets you buy one new Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, or Note 9, and get the second one for free. In reality, you receive a maximum $1,000 credit towards any of these devices, which means you'll still have to pay up to $600 for the additional 512GB S10, ceramic S10+, or 512GB Note 9.

In addition to the below phones, the S10 5G will also be available on AT&T later this year.

128GB: $749.99 or $25/month for 30 months Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

256GB: $849.99 or $28.34/month for 30 months Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $899.99 or $30/month for 30 months Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,149.99 or $38.34/month for 30 months Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



Galaxy S10+

128GB: $999.99 or $33.34/month for 30 months Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,249.99 or $41.67/month for 30 months Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

1TB: $1,599.99 or $53.34/month for 30 months Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black



Sprint

The operator also has a buy-one-get-one deal but doesn't let you chose which phone you'll receive: no matter the initial Galaxy device you decide to go with, you'll have to settle for a free S10e.

On top of these phones, the S10 5G is also expected to be available on Sprint this summer. Sprint's monthly pricing runs via an 18-month lease, with the option to buy through another 6 months of payments, spreading everything out over two years. If you'd rather just bail after 18 months, though, you're free to.

128GB: $749.99 or $31.35/month for 2 years Colors: Prism Black and Prism Blue



128GB: $899.99 or $37.50/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue



128GB: $999.99 or $41.67/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,249.99 or $250 up front + $41.67/month for 2 years Colors: Ceramic White

1TB: $1,599.99 or $600 up front + $41.67/month for 2 years Colors: Ceramic Black



T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deals aren't as exciting as some others on the paper. The carrier lets you save $390 when you add a qualifying line to your purchase or trade-in an eligible phone, or you can snag up to four S10s phones for $10 a month each on lines with AutoPay (via 36 months of bill credits new lines or trade-in, more details here). You can also pick up any S10 model for up to $390 off via a trade-in.

128GB: $749.99 or $20.84/month for 3 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

256GB: $849.99 or $99.99 up front + $20.84/month for 3 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $899.99 or $99.99 up front + $22.23/month for 3 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,149.99 or $349.99 up front + $22.23/month for 3 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue



128GB: $999.99 or $199.99 up front + $22.23/month for 3 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,249.99 or $499.99 up front + $22.23/month for 3 years Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

1TB: $1,599.99 or $799.99 up front + $22.23/month for 3 years Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black



US Cellular

The small carrier also has a rebate with up to 50% off the S10e's retail value. In reality, the offer is a little tricky, as you actually get half the 128GB S10e's price back in thirty $12.50 bill credits, adding up to $375. Also, to be eligible for this discount, you're required to subscribe to the operator's Device Protection+ service that costs at least $10/month, which makes it less relevant if you're not interested in this additional plan.

128GB: $749.99 or $12.48/month for 30 months with bill credit Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

256GB: $849.99 or $15.85/month for 30 months with bill credit Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $899.99 or or $17.51/month for 30 months with bill credit Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,149.99 or $25.85/month for 30 months will bill credit Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $999.99 or $20.85/month for 30 months with bill credit Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,249.99 or $29.18/month for 30 months with bill credit Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

1TB: $1,599.99 or $40.85/month for 30 months with bill credit Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black



Verizon

Big Red has one of the most generous offers on the S10 lineup, as it offers a $750 credit on the purchase of a secondary S10e, S10, or S10+. You can also trade in devices on a specific list (click around in here) for $200 off.

In addition to the regular S10 lineup shown below, Verizon will also carry the S10 5G. Although the phone isn't available immediately, you can opt in on its site for more information.

128GB: $749.99 or $31.25/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

256GB: $849.99 or $35.42/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $899.99 or $37.50/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,149.99 or $47.92/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink



128GB: $999.99 or $41.67/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,249.99 or $52.08/month for 2 years Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black

1TB: $1,599.99 or $66.67/month for 2 years Colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black



Xfinity Mobile

Comcast's mobile division put up a deal that lets you get a $250 prepaid card when buying a new Samsung device on a new line, be it an S10 or an older phone. The carrier has also confirmed it will have the S10 5G this summer.

128GB: $749.99 or $31.25/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

256GB: $849.99 or $35.42/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue



128GB: $899.99 or $37.50/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Flamingo Pink

512GB: $1,149.99 or $47.92/month for 2 years Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue

