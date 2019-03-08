Well, another week is over, so here's some app sales to kick off the weekend right. Today's list has some good stuff in it, including Icewind Dale. Enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on Monday.

Free

Apps

  1. Drum School $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Lifehacker smart voice recorder - Snipback PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Hockey Manager $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Scalak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Tartle's RPG Apparatus for D&D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Asterminer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Coin Princess VIP: Retro RPG Quest $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. SkyTris 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. CashKnight ( Gem Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $1.25 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Croc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Watch Face - Ksana Sweep for Android Wear OS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Geology Toolkit Premium $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  5. clock dock station PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Apk Analyzer Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Arban Study No.1 - Advanced Trumpet & Cornet $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Diffuser Calculator $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. InternetGuard Data Saver Firewall Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Machine Saver J - Fuel&Service $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Total Calculator-Paid $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. BabyMagica $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Doggins $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Weaphones Firearms Sim Vol 2 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Minaurs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Word Master PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Fairy Knights $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Farmer vs Evil VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Space Rangers: Quest $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Folium - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Delux Pixel - S9 Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Delux Pixel Black - S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Horux Black - S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. SirUX Pixel - S10 OneUI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. SirUX for OneUI - S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. MiUX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. OS 12 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. One UI 9.0 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days