Article Contents
Well, another week is over, so here's some app sales to kick off the weekend right. Today's list has some good stuff in it, including Icewind Dale. Enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- Drum School $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lifehacker smart voice recorder - Snipback PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hockey Manager $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Scalak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tartle's RPG Apparatus for D&D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planar Conquest - 4X turn based strategy $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Asterminer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Coin Princess VIP: Retro RPG Quest $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SkyTris 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CashKnight ( Gem Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $1.25 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Croc - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Watch Face - Ksana Sweep for Android Wear OS $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Geology Toolkit Premium $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Origami Instructions Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- clock dock station PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Apk Analyzer Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arban Study No.1 - Advanced Trumpet & Cornet $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diffuser Calculator $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- InternetGuard Data Saver Firewall Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Machine Saver J - Fuel&Service $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Total Calculator-Paid $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BabyMagica $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Doggins $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Weaphones Firearms Sim Vol 2 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minaurs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Master PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farmer vs Evil VR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Master of Rogues - The Seven Artifacts (roguelike) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Return to Planet X $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Rangers: Quest $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Folium - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Delux Pixel - S9 Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Delux Pixel Black - S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Horux Black - S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SirUX Pixel - S10 OneUI - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SirUX for OneUI - S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS 12 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI 9.0 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Luxury Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments