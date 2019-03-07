It's rare to see a good budget phone sold in the United States, especially under the $200 mark. Last year's Nokia 3.1 was a great value at $160, but now it's even cheaper, at just $119.99 from B&H Photo.

If you're not familiar with it, the US variant of the Nokia 3.1 has a MediaTek 6750 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (with microSD card expansion), a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 2,990mAh battery.

Being a budget phone, there are obviously some tradeoffs. The Nokia 3.1 has a microUSB port (no USB Type-C), it doesn't support NFC, and it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor. Like all of HMD's other Nokia-branded phones, the Nokia 3.1 also doesn't support CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint. If those omissions don't bother you, it's still a great package overall, and it earned a spot in our roundup of the best Android phones. You can see our full review here.

The Nokia 3.1 comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and it's due to get Pie before the end of the month. You can buy it from the link below.