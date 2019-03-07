If you're searching for a high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker, look no more. The positively reviewed Bose SoundLink Revolve has hit an all-time low on Amazon as it's currently selling for $159, $40 down from its original MSRP.

Although the device was released in April 2017, it's still competitive today and offers great features such as 360º sound, IPX4 water resistance, 12-hour battery life, and stereo pairing with another speaker. We've appreciated the sound quality of Bose headsets and earbuds in our reviews, and buyers have similarly praised this model.

As with many Bluetooth speakers, the SoundLink Revolve can place calls and also trigger Google Assistant or Siri using a dedicated button. In addition to streaming audio over Bluetooth, it also has an AUX-in port to use it with appliances that lack cordless connectivity. Lastly, thanks to its water-resistance, you can use it in the shower, but bear in mind its IPX4 rating doesn't make it fully waterproof or dust-resistant.