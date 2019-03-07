The Samsung Galaxy S10 isn't even technically available yet, but carriers have confirmed a day-one update will be waiting for early adopters. Support documents from T-Mobile and Verizon detail the update, but presumably all versions of the Galaxy S10 family will get the same OTA out of the box.
The OTA, dated Match 8th, will improve the camera and the in-display fingerprint sensor. Early opinions on the new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor have been mixed, but the update might help. You'll also get new security patches, but Verizon says "new" in this case means the February 1st level.
So, be on the lookout for that OTA as soon as you get that shiny new Galaxy S10 out of the box. It won't be too big—Verizon says total installation time is no more than 10 minutes.
