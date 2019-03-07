Getting a major system update is a good thing, but it's not always 100% good news. Samsung users were dismayed to find that Good Lock, the system customization tool, didn't work after the Pie update. Well, now it's back with a fresh coat of paint.

Good Lock doesn't completely change your phone, but it makes the interface more flexible with features to customize your lock screen, quick settings, and multi-window features. You won't notice a ton of new features here, but Good Lock now has the full One UI look. It does add a few multi-window features back to Pie that Samsung removed in the shipping software because of Google changes, but otherwise it's just Good Lock on Pie.

At this time, Good Lock is only available in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The app is available in the Galaxy Store, and we also have the installer on APK Mirror. Good Lock links you to individual modules for each of its features, so you'll have to sideload those as well (ClockFace, LockStar, TaskChanger, Routines). Also, this version of the app won't work on the Galaxy S10, if you've already got one of those on hand.