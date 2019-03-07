Samsung was one of the pioneers in the smartwatch game. Unlike many competitors, it's stuck around, though its watches now run Tizen instead of the oft-maligned Wear OS. The Galaxy Watch is Samsung's most recent smartwatch, and you can currently pick an open-box 46mm model up with a second charging dock for $214.99, which is $135 off MSRP.

The 46mm Galaxy Watch sports a 1.3" 360p OLED, an Exynos 9110, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 472mAh battery. It runs Tizen 4.0. In our review, we commended the design, the battery life, the nifty rotating bezel, Samsung's excellent fitness tracking, and the way it shows notifications. However, Tizen still has far fewer apps than Wear OS, Bixby is no match for Assistant, and these watches are NFC-only (no MST).

At $214.99 with an extra charging dock and USB cable, this is a pretty great deal for those in the market for a smartwatch. The seller notes that the packaging may be "slightly distressed," though the watch is in the original box with the original accessories. There's also a one-year warranty. Hit the link below if you're interested.