Right now, 5G is a lot like "blockchain" or "cloud." It's a phrase largely meaningless by itself that companies love to throw around. Here at Android Police, we've received countless emails and press releases about companies utilizing 5G in some way that most people wouldn't really care about. Today, I'm proud to share with you the first good use for 5G — an app that connects you to a real-life cow.

'Me+Moo' is a smartphone app that allows you to select your own "connected cow" on a dairy farm. Various 5G-enabled sensors are used to determine when your cow eats, sleeps, and rests. Each cow also has its own profile, complete with a name and status updates. Someone had a lot of fun making this app.

The fun doesn't stop there. You can invite friends to join your "virtual herd," and the more friends join your heard, the better your chances are to be at the top of the leaderboard.

You can find your very own connected cow at the widget below. The app is also available for iOS. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to check on Gladys.