You know what's better than a deal? A freebie. And a freebie for kids is double as awesome — raising a child is expensive and any penny saving is welcome. So if you want to benefit from not one, but thirty freebies, all you have to do is head over to Google Play and grab some Nickelodeon audiobooks.

As you expect, the thirty audiobooks are all geared toward children and seem to be quite short — around the 6 minute mark. The pillars of Nickelodeons' children entertainment are represented with several books: Dora, Paw Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, plus some other franchises I haven't heard about like Shimmer & Shine, Nella, and Bubble Guppies. There are many themes too, from Christmas to robots, firefighting, back to school, and my personal favorite, puppies rescuing bunnies. That's just next-level adorableness.

To grab these audiobooks, head over to the link below and add the ones you want to your Google Play library. The link is confirmed to work in the US, but it could also potentially work in other countries. Try your luck.