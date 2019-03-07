Atari hasn't been a great keeper of the Roller Coaster Tycoon franchise over the past decade. That's why 2016's Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic, a faithful remake of RCT2 for iOS and Android, was something of a great surprise. The game was pulled from the Play Store earlier this year, but it has returned — under a new listing, anyway.

We've reached out to Atari to get an official explanation, but in January, the app briefly became free on the Play Store. This was likely a mistake, but Atari made things worse by deleting the Play Store listing entirely — it remained available on the Apple App Store and Amazon Appstore. The game has now returned under a new package name, com.atari.mobile.rctclassic.

If you owned the game before it was originally removed, you can still access it from this page. However, the old listing probably won't receive any updates.