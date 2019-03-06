If you are looking for a quality solution for your indoor and outdoor security needs, look no further than the Reolink Argus Eco and C2 Pro security cameras. The Argus Eco is the perfect outdoor security camera thanks to its wireless design that guarantees installation outdoors will be a breeze, and the C2 Pro indoor security camera is just as simple to install, and can even rotate 355° horizontally and 105° vertically, which is why it's perfect for indoor monitoring.

The Reolink Argus Eco outdoor security camera supports full HD 1080p video and can record up to 33 ft of distance at night. It has a built-in SD card slot so you can easily store your videos locally, which means you won't have to worry about a subscription fee. It also comes with a rechargeable battery that can be charged over USB, but you can also hook up a Reolink solar panel if you'd like to truly go wireless.

The Reolink C2 Pro is an indoor security camera, so it comes with a couple of different features than the Argus Eco. It supports a 5MP high definition resolution since your videos will be recorded at 2560x1920, which is an outstanding feature for such a product, and it even supports a 3x optical zoom. It also comes with a built-in speaker and mic, which makes it useful for communication through the Reolink app. Of course, one of its biggest feature is the fact that it can swivel 355° horizontally and 105° vertically, which makes it super easy to capture any angle in your house whenever you wish.

Reolink Argus Eco and Reolink C2 Pro

The Reolink Argus Eco outdoor security camera is already available on Amazon for 10% off, but Reolink is currently running a 20% sale on Amazon if you use this coupon code 2058ZXR6 when checking out (or click on the link below). This way you can save a total of 30% off the regular retail price.

Purchase: Reolink Argus Eco

You can also snag the Reolink C2 Pro indoor security camera on Amazon, and it too is already available for 5% off, and if you use this coupon code 20MJ6JD2 when checking out (or click on the link below), you can save another 20%. This way you can save a total of 25% off the regular retail price.

Purchase: Reolink C2 Pro

This giveaway will run from Monday, March 4th to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, March 6th. Six winners will be selected, and three will each receive one Reolink Argus Eco and three more will each win one Reolink C2 Pro. Only United States residents may enter. Good luck everyone!

REOLINK Argus Eco and C2 Pro security cameras giveaway

