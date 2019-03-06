Another day, another major security hole is found in a widely used piece of software. This time around, a flaw in Chrome's implementation of the FileReader API allowed sites to break out of their sandbox and execute native code. To make matters worse, Google said the exploit was being actively used before the company fixed it.

The fix is included in Chrome 72.0.3626.121 for Android and desktop platforms. If the update hasn't already rolled out to you, you should manually check for it. We also have the update available on APKMirror.