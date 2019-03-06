Insignia makes a couple of popular alarm clock-style smart speakers featuring the Google Assistant. Previously, when asked about the weather, the speakers would display the current temperature under the clock face. Now, though, they've been updated to display that information all the time.



Left: Image via Jeffrey Linton. Right: Image via u/_f0xx on Reddit.

Questions about the weather are undoubtedly one of the most common uses for Assistant-equipped speakers, so it's handy to have the information available at a glance. If you're interested in picking one of these up, they're currently on clearance at Best Buy starting at $46.