Google released the Pixel 3 and 3 XL almost five months ago, and it's been a bit of a pain to get it repaired should your phone end up damaged. Google's online mail-in service didn't accept the new phones, so you'd have to find a walk-in uBreakifix location for official repairs. Now, Google's repair center will finally take your busted Pixel 3.

Sending your phone out for repair can take time—as long as ten days, according to the site. That might still be your best option if you don't live near an authorized walk-in location. The Google repair center page still directs Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners to walk-in locations, but the support page has been updated to say Pixel 3s can go straight to Google. We reached out to Google for details. Here's the statement.

Yes, all generations of out of warranty Pixels will now be part of the mail-in Google Repair options. We're in the process of updating the page to reflect that.

You need to enter an IMEI or serial number to initiate a repair request, and the system doesn't recognise the Pixel 3 as of this posting. However, the repair center page will be updated with support for the Pixel 3 soon. Note, this is separate from phones with Preferred Care, which entitles you to a replacement device with overnight shipping.