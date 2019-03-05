We often talk about Ultimate Ears, aka UE, and its speakers here on Android Police, both in deal alerts and reviews, but the Logitech-owned company announced yesterday that it's introducing a new way to enjoy your Bluetooth speaker. It's called myBOOM Studio and it's basically UE's version of Moto Maker for the Boom 3.
With myBOOM Studio, you'll be able to customize the appearance of your Boom 3, down to the color and fabric of individual parts of the speaker. You can add text, or make something wild and crazy to make it personal to you (or as a gift to someone else). At launch, there are twelve fabrics and eight color options for the caps, volume buttons, loop, and spine. Additional choices will come in the future.
You can rock some AP love, if you want
Otherwise, this is the same $179.99 Boom 3 that you could go buy in the store — except, you know, it's custom. Just head over to the source link below if you want to try out some different speaker looks. I've already had some fun making a few.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker just got more personal, thanks to myBOOM studio. This new design experience allows you to create your very own custom BOOM 3 in just minutes. Showcase your unique style by selecting from thousands of possibilities of trendy fabrics, colors and patterns for different parts of the speaker such as the caps, hang loop, and volume buttons. You can even add your name or other fun text on the speaker to make it truly your own or include a note to make it the perfect gift — you design it, we build it.
“Our speakers have always reflected the unique styles of our listeners, but up until today, our fans were limited with the color and design options we made available to them,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “With myBOOM 3, we’ve created this enjoyable and unique design studio where music enthusiasts can show their creativity and give their favorite Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker a truly personalized look and feel.”
To get started, simply start designing your BOOM 3 in the myBOOM Studio on desktop or mobile. Take a trip on the wild side by choosing from new fabric designs like Jungle Bell, NY Kitty or Frozen Kingdom, or manifest your creativity with Marble Marvel, Blue Dreams and Berry Fun. With twelve fabrics and eight color options for the caps, spine, loop and volume buttons, your options are boundless. Additional colors and fabrics will become available over time. It’s your speaker, your canvas, and your style.
All speakers designed using the myBOOM Studio have the same product features as BOOM 3, including its 360 degree sound and deep bass, portable size, Magic Button, compatibility with the POWER UP charging dock and IP67 rating for staying waterproof and dustproof. myBOOM 3 speakers also work with PartyUp, so they can be paired with up to 150 of any generation BOOM or MEGABOOM speaker for even fuller sound.
Pricing & Availability
Ultimate Ears myBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is available now in the U.S. and expected to be available globally in the summer. You can design your myBOOM 3 on the Ultimate Ears website or at select T-Mobile store locations in Chicago and Miami. myBOOM 3 retails for $179.99. For more information, please visit studio.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.
