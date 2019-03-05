We often talk about Ultimate Ears, aka UE, and its speakers here on Android Police, both in deal alerts and reviews, but the Logitech-owned company announced yesterday that it's introducing a new way to enjoy your Bluetooth speaker. It's called myBOOM Studio and it's basically UE's version of Moto Maker for the Boom 3.

With myBOOM Studio, you'll be able to customize the appearance of your Boom 3, down to the color and fabric of individual parts of the speaker. You can add text, or make something wild and crazy to make it personal to you (or as a gift to someone else). At launch, there are twelve fabrics and eight color options for the caps, volume buttons, loop, and spine. Additional choices will come in the future.



You can rock some AP love, if you want

Otherwise, this is the same $179.99 Boom 3 that you could go buy in the store — except, you know, it's custom. Just head over to the source link below if you want to try out some different speaker looks. I've already had some fun making a few.