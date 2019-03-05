Uber Rewards was announced in November last year. The program grants points to Uber users for hailing rides or ordering food through Uber Eats, with perks increasing for higher dollar amounts spent. The program started rolling out in January, and Uber has announced that it's now available to all riders in the United States.

The program awards one point per dollar spent on Uber Pool and Uber Eats, two points per dollar on UberX, and three points per dollar on Uber Premium. Riders get $5 in credit to spend on Uber services for every 500 points accrued, so even if you're only taking Uber Pool or ordering Uber Eats, it's like getting one percent back in Uber credit. Higher tiers provide more perks; for example, Gold status — awarded at 500 points — affords you "premium support." Higher statuses include bonuses like priority airport pickup and free Uber Eats deliveries. Your status resets every six months.

You'll earn points for purchases made in the last six months when you sign up, so you might just unlock a new rewards level on the spot. The program is free, so there's really no reason not to enroll if you're a frequent Uber user. Check out the Uber Rewards page to learn more about benefits and enroll.