Arlo's smart security cameras are a fan favorite, but they sure can get pricey. If you're looking to start your kit without taking out a second mortgage on the house you're trying to keep an eye on, here's a deal for ya: you can currently grab two Arlo Pro 2 1080p cameras plus the required base station for $338, nearly $50 off what Amazon's been charging lately.

The cameras can be used indoors or out, and come with mounting hardware to hang them on walls (or trees). They can be plugged in or operated on battery power, and feature night vision and a 130-degree field of view. You can configure the cameras to send you alerts when sound or motion are detected, and recorded clips are stored online for up to seven days.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have the kit at this price. It's a $142 discount off MSRP, but the set has been about $386 since the end of January. Still, this is a great deal. Hit the link for your retailer of choice below to pick yours up.