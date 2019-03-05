Net neutrality is a hot button topic in many of our circles since it affects each of us who use the internet in the U.S. It carries such significance with a lot of voters that several politicians have made it part of their platforms since the original FCC rules were repealed. Yesterday, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democrats will introduce a bill this week that aims to bring back net neutrality.

Set to be unveiled tomorrow, the Senate Democrats will introduce the Save the Internet Act, though what it actually contains remains unknown at this point. Whether it succeeds or not is anyone's guess, but considering the American public's preference for net neutrality, one could hope that the bureaucracy swings back around in favor of it.