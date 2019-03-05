We feature a lot of Anker chargers, cables, and batteries on AP because they're usually good quality and don't cost too much. Today, some of these accessories cost even less on Amazon. Anker products are up to 45% off right now, but the deals are valid today only.

There are more than a dozen Anker products on the discount list, so check the landing page for all of them. Here are some particularly relevant sales.

The highest discount is on the Anker PowerCore+ Mini, which is $10.97. It's usually $19.99, so that's a 45% discount. It's not the best or most modern battery, but it's small and cheap. This and all the other Anker deals expire in about 12 hours from the time of this posting.