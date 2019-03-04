Samsung initially promised that pre-orders would arrive by March 8th, but based on recent reports, some folks might be getting theirs a bit early. Shipping notifications for some pre-orders are already going out.

Based on reports sent to us and details posted to the shipping megathread on the Galaxy S10 subreddit, both carrier-branded and unlocked devices are shipping. From a cursory examination of those reports, all three models (S10e, S10, and S10+) are going out early.

Projected delivery dates are as soon as tomorrow, March 5th, though most people that popped for expedited shipping are seeing an estimate of March 6th. Either way, that's a few days ahead of the initially projected March 8th date.

As always, YMMV. Those of us here at Android Police that have placed pre-orders haven't seen our orders ship just yet.