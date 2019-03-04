Samsung Health users are able to easily access Calm features, such as guided meditation, sleep programs and exclusive services, straight from their Samsung device

Samsung Electronics today announced the company is working with Calm, the number 1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation with over 40 million downloads1, giving consumers seamless access to the service via Samsung Health. The move reinforces Samsung’s commitment to working with best-in-class health and wellness organizations to improve users’ entire wellbeing – mentally and physically.

“Our work with Calm is going to make it easier than ever for Samsung Health users to practice mindfulness, so they can work towards achieving better overall health,” said Peter Koo, Corporate SVP and Head of the Health Service Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re excited to be partnering with Calm, a true innovator in the mindfulness space, to support better mental health for consumers around the world.”

Expanding the Samsung Health Platform

Since its launch in 2013, Samsung Health has evolved into a comprehensive health and wellness solution. Now with over 60 million monthly active users, it includes interactive health and mental wellbeing features across a broad range of Samsung devices and third-party devices. By integrating Calm into the Samsung Health platform, Samsung is providing consumers an easy, intuitive way to manage everyday stress.

A Seamless Calm Experience

The setup is easy, and only takes a few clicks. All consumers need to do is tap the “Mindfulness” icon in their Samsung Health app, follow the steps to sync or create their Calm account, and enjoy a wealth of personalized features, designed to help reduce stress, anxiety, insomnia and aid relaxation and focus. With this integration, consumers benefit from the seamless experience, for example, by ckly accessing their favorite Calm meditation programs through Samsung Health on their smartphones2, and using the new Galaxy Watch Active to pause and play meditation sessions and track their stress levels after a session ends.

“Over 100,000 new people are downloading Calm each day, as more people are looking to technology to provide better wellness experiences,” said Alex Will, Chief Strategy Officer at Calm. “We’re excited to work with a global partner like Samsung to bring the very best of Calm to new platforms, and enable millions of users to benefit from lower stress, less anxiety and more restful sleep.”

Availability

Starting from today, March 4, the service will initially be available with Samsung smartphones running Android Pie OS, including the new Galaxy S10 line, in 10 markets: Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, U.S., U.K. and Ireland. The Calm integration will be also available to Galaxy Watch Active users.

The latest Samsung Health app can be downloaded via the Samsung Galaxy Store or Google Play Store3. To find out more about Samsung Health, please go to: https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-health/

1 Source: Calm

2 Available on smartphones running Android Pie OS, including Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note9 and S10.

3 Availability varies by region.

About Samsung Health

Samsung Health is an all-in-one companion for your healthy lifestyle. With Samsung Health, you can track everyday activities, get coaching tips, and connect with healthcare professionals in real-time, straight from your phone or wearable device. Samsung Health also enables users to compete in real-life challenges with friends to achieve milestones. Through new technologies, combined with a wide range of partners in fitness, wellness, and healthcare, Samsung Health offers secure, easily accessible, highly personalized and continuous health management – both physically and mentally. To learn more please visit http://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/apps/samsung-health/

About Calm

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation., The company is on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. With hundreds of hours of original audio content, the Calm app helps users cope with some of the most important mental health issues of the modern age including anxiety, stress and insomnia. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and Inc’s 19th fastest growing company boasts over 43 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily.