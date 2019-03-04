Rakuten is known to run some killer deals from time to time, and the site is at it again. You can currently get 15 percent off any purchase, up to a maximum discount of $60.

To net the discount, you'll need to be signed into your Rakuten account and enter code SAVE15 at checkout. A maximum discount of $60 makes a purchase totaling $400 the sweet spot — so now would be the opportune time to pick up a Google Home Max, if you've had your eye on it. You don't necessarily have to buy something big, though; you'll get 15 percent off smaller items, too, which can add up.

The above are just some examples; you can use the coupon on whatever you want. The promotion is running through 11:59 p.m. Pacific time this Wednesday, March 6, although the site may end it early if "promotional funding" runs out before then. Hit up Rakuten sooner than later to get in on this.