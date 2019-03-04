Right on schedule, Google has just pushed out OTA and factory image downloads for the latest March updates to its Pixel line. Unlike last month, we've also got a pile of functional patches for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL which include improved storage performance and better "startup and responsiveness of [the] Camera app." Reports also indicate the update is rolling out already via the traditional means.
Camera performance on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, especially when it came to the multi-second app startup time, has become a sore point for many owners, on top of general complaints and reports of diminished performance. Hopefully, the fixes included in this month's release make a dent (we'll be sure to let you know if we notice a difference).
Even MKBHD has noticed performance issues with his Pixel 3.
There are five total improvements included in this month's release, all applying exclusively to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Outside the camera and storage changes, other fixes include better Bluetooth reliability, better playback for encrypted video media, and fixes for more smooth recover in the event of an OTA update failure.
For comparison, last month saw no Pixel-specific functional or security patches.
If this was me taking the photo with my laggy Pixel 3 XL's camera, this video would have been twice as long and 20x more infuriating to watch as I wait for the camera to load on the spot. https://t.co/GlkIsvfgdN
— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) February 16, 2019
Build numbers are the same for all the Pixels (PQ2A.190305.002) excluding the Pixel C (OPM8.190305.001). Both factory images and OTAs are up and available for your sideloading pleasure, and we have reports that the OTA is also rolling out via the more traditional means as we speak.
Once we've had a chance to examine the performance changes in this month's update, we'll report back on our findings.
