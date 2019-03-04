How was your weekend? Pretty good? Now that it's Monday, we've got a fresh batch of deals for you. The Roku Ultra is on sale, plus a couple of TP-Link smart home bundles, a projector from Anker, and then some.

Roku Ultra: $84.99 ($15 off)

Roku Ultra 4K streaming media player — $84.99, $15 off (Best Buy)

Roku's got streaming down to a science, and you can get all the streaming apps your heart desires in 4K on the Roku Ultra. This isn't the best price we've ever seen on it — it was half off for a hot minute back in November — but it's a nice little discount. The player also comes with three free months of Sling.

Anker Nebula Prizm projector: $86 ($23.99 off)

Anker Nebula Prizm LED home projector — $86 with coupon, $23.99 off (Amazon)

Anker's Nebula Prizm projector can throw an image that's up to 95 inches from corner to corner onto a wall from as close as three feet away. It doesn't run any apps, instead relying on HDMI input to get content. Slap a Chromecast on that puppy and you've got yourself a little home theater. Coupon code PRIZMMAR will bring the price of the projector down to $86. That's within a buck of the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon.

TP-Link tunable white smart bulbs: 2 for $35 ($24.99 off)

TP-Link KL120 Kasa smart light bulb (tunable white, 2-pack) – $35 with on-page coupon, $24.99 off (B&H)

You can scoop up a pair of TP-Link's KL120 smart bulbs from B&H for $24.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. The bulbs are standard A19 size, and don't require a hub to use. They can be controlled by TP-Link's Kasa app or your preferred voice assistant. "Tunable white" bulbs can change their temperature from cool to warm, but they won't do any crazy colors like green or purple. This particular deal has been popular, which means your bulbs won't ship for a week or longer, but you can still order.

TP-Link smart light switch and outlet bundle: $49.99 ($24.96 off)

TP-Link Kasa smart Wi-Fi in-wall power outlet & light switch kit – $49.99 with on-page coupon, $24.96 off (B&H)

If you're comfortable with home improvement jobs a little more complicated than screwing in a light bulb, this bundle might be up your alley. For $49.99, you'll get both a Wi-Fi connected light switch and a Wi-Fi connected outlet, both by TP-Link. The switch can be controlled remotely like any smart light, and the outlet's two plugs are individually controllable. You'll need to clip the on-page coupon, and like the TP-Link bulbs, shipping might take a while, but you're still able to order.

Aukey Latitude Lite Bluetooth earbuds: $15 ($10.99 off)

Aukey Latitude Lite Bluetooth earbuds – $15 with coupon, $10.99 off (Amazon)

Need a pair of cheapo Bluetooth buds to keep in your gym bag as a backup? Sure you do! At $15, this Aukey number certainly fits the bill. Normally $25.99, the Latitude Lite are IPX4 certified, so they won't short out when you start sweating. Aukey advertises eight hours of playback time, which should see you through plenty of workouts. They do charge with microUSB — which, ew — but at this price point, that's not the worst thing in the world. Enter coupon code TY8Z8UO7 at checkout to get your discount.