Lime pedal bikes, scooters, and e-bikes are an easy way to get around a city when you don't want to walk or take a car to your destination. In the past, finding one when you needed it required using the Lime app. Just like it did with Lyft, Google is streamlining the Lime experience by adding locations of these green transportation alternatives to Google Maps in over 80 new cities.
When you open up Google Maps to navigate to a fairly close location, you'll now see an option for nearby Lime bikes and scooters. It gives you an estimated time of arrival when using a bike, as well as the approximate cost.
For now, this option is only available in specific cities in the US and abroad. Google has indicated plans to roll out this feature to more areas in the future though. These additions expand from the 13 cities that already had access to this feature.
You can find Lime bikes and scooters on Google Maps in the following new cities in the United States:
- Arlington
- Atlanta
- Bedford
- Belmont
- Bloomington
- Boise
- Charlotte
- Charlottesville
- Chelsea
- Columbus
- Corpus Christi
- Denver
- Everett
- Greensboro
- Greenville
- Harrisonburg
- Ithaca
- Jacksonville
- Keyport
- Lansing
- Little Rock
- Louisville
- Lubbock
- Malden
- Medford
- Melrose
- Memphis
- Mesa
- Metuchen
- Miami
- Milton
- Monterey
- Mountain View
- Nashville
- Needham
- Newton
- Oklahoma City
- Orlando
- Oxford
- Plainsfield
- Providence
- Queens
- Raleigh/Durham
- Reno
- Revere
- Rockaways
- Salt Lake City
- San Marcos
- Santa Barbara
- Scottsdale
- South Bend
- Statesboro
- St. Louis
- Tacoma
- Tulsa
- Washington DC
- Waltham
- Watertown
- Winthrop
You can also find Lime bikes and scooters in these international cities:
- Brussels
- Calgary
- ChristChurch
- London
- Lyon
- Madrid
- Malaga
- Malmö
- Marseille
- Mexico City
- Milton Keynes
- Oxford
- Pamplona
- Paris
- Poznan
- Stockholm
- Sydney
- Tel Aviv
- Vienna
- Warsaw
- Wellington
- Wroclaw
- Zaragoza
