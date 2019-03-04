Lime pedal bikes, scooters, and e-bikes are an easy way to get around a city when you don't want to walk or take a car to your destination. In the past, finding one when you needed it required using the Lime app. Just like it did with Lyft, Google is streamlining the Lime experience by adding locations of these green transportation alternatives to Google Maps in over 80 new cities.

When you open up Google Maps to navigate to a fairly close location, you'll now see an option for nearby Lime bikes and scooters. It gives you an estimated time of arrival when using a bike, as well as the approximate cost.

For now, this option is only available in specific cities in the US and abroad. Google has indicated plans to roll out this feature to more areas in the future though. These additions expand from the 13 cities that already had access to this feature.

You can find Lime bikes and scooters on Google Maps in the following new cities in the United States:

Arlington

Atlanta

Bedford

Belmont

Bloomington

Boise

Charlotte

Charlottesville

Chelsea

Columbus

Corpus Christi

Denver

Everett

Greensboro

Greenville

Harrisonburg

Ithaca

Jacksonville

Keyport

Lansing

Little Rock

Louisville

Lubbock

Malden

Medford

Melrose

Memphis

Mesa

Metuchen

Miami

Milton

Monterey

Mountain View

Nashville

Needham

Newton

Oklahoma City

Orlando

Oxford

Plainsfield

Providence

Queens

Raleigh/Durham

Reno

Revere

Rockaways

Salt Lake City

San Marcos

Santa Barbara

Scottsdale

South Bend

Statesboro

St. Louis

Tacoma

Tulsa

Washington DC

Waltham

Watertown

Winthrop

You can also find Lime bikes and scooters in these international cities:

Brussels

Calgary

ChristChurch

London

Lyon

Madrid

Malaga

Malmö

Marseille

Mexico City

Milton Keynes

Oxford

Pamplona

Paris

Poznan

Stockholm

Sydney

Tel Aviv

Vienna

Warsaw

Wellington

Wroclaw

Zaragoza