Samsung's new Galaxy S10 has started shipping and, like every new high-end phone from the company, the new flagship has the best screen DisplayMate has ever seen. Specs include an eye-searing 1,215 nit maximum brightness — though that number in isolation is just a bit misleading.

DisplayMate's in-depth Display Shoot-Out for the OLED Samsung Galaxy S10 is now live, with over a dozen Display Performance Records including Highest Absolute Color Accuracy, earning our Best Smartphone Display Award with our Highest A+ Rating!! https://t.co/rxxaYm9MFl — DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) March 4, 2019

Across the board, DisplayMate praised Samsung's latest phone, from its "absolute color accuracy" which is "visually indistinguishable from perfect," to that crazy-high brightness we mentioned, snagging it DisplayMate's highest A+ rating.

Standard brightness metrics (above) High Brightness Mode metrics (below).

That 1,215 nit max brightness is a 17% improvement compared to the Galaxy S9, though by itself it doesn't mean much. You see, this inflated number can only be reached when only a tiny fraction of the display is set to white. At a 100% white screen, the display reaches just a hair over 800 nits, with more regular content it will be closer to 940 nits. And that's just in the "High Brightness Mode," which is only used in very bright light, like outdoors. The rest of the time, the display peaks at 530/420 nits.

Don't get me wrong, these are still very impressive numbers, they're just a bit delusive without that context.

Not only is this new display brighter, but it's also more power efficient, using 9% less power compared to the screen on the S9 in DisplayMate's testing.

Analyzing the display's color accuracy in both the DCI-P3 and sRGB gamuts, the S10 was found to have an average color error of 0.4 and 0.5 JNCD (just noticeable color difference, a measurement tied to the MPCD, minimum perceptible color difference), respectively. In less technical words, the Galaxy S10 has near-perfect color reproduction, accurate to such a fine degree that it's visually indistinguishable from the ideal. This beats the 0.7 JNCD in both modes on the S9, with just under a 50% improvement in peak color deviations (2.0/1.5 JNCD on the S9 vs. 1.0/0.8 JNCD on the S10).

TL;DR: The S10 has what is likely the best screen you can buy in a phone right now, just like the Note9 did, just like the Galaxy S9 did, just like the Note8 did, just like the S8 did, just like the Note7 did, just like the S7 did, and just like the next Samsung flagship will. As ever, Samsung makes the best AMOLED displays in the world.