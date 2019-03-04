Things have slowed down for Essential, which launched its only phone about 18 months ago. The company is at least doing a good job of keeping that phone up to date. After a shockingly quick Pie update, Essential has stayed on top of monthly patches. In the latest OTA, the Essential Phone is getting Google's Digital Wellbeing.
Google first demoed Digital Wellbeing at Google I/O last year, but the feature only came to Pixel phones in beta at first. It later expanded to Android One phones, the Galaxy S10, and the Moto G7. Now, you can add the Essential Phone to the list.
The latest software release is now available. Check your Essential Phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/dzlWIPduAN
— Essential (@essential) March 4, 2019
The new OTA includes the latest march 2019 security patches in addition to Digital Wellbeing. It's build number PQ1A.190105.024, and you should be able to download it immediately.
