Another week has begun, so here are some app sales to get you started. It's a fairly standard list today, but some of you might find something to enjoy. Otherwise, I'll see you all on Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. Classera $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Drink Water Reminder - Activity Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. 300 French words and expressions + pronunciation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. 300 Spanish words and expressions + pronunciation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. GST Calculator Pro - Tool $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Simple small space shooting game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Blef - Puzzle Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Math puzzles PRO 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Amazing Pool Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Dragon slayer Vip - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Dragon Warriors : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Universe Legends Pro (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. BLeBRiTY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. ORBB $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. I Monster Pro：Dark Dungeon Roguelike RPG Legends $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Words Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Retro O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Solid , Ai & gradient Wallpapers Maker (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Tusla For Kustom $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Black Cylinder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. uMeasure - Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Craft Master Pro - Guide for Minecraft and IC2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Fluid Simulation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Music Strobe Pro: hue flashlight for houseparty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Periodic table Tamode Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Thermophysical properties food - Food Engineering $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Filter Calculator PRO (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Prepositions Test & Practice PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. VIP Notes - keeper for passwords, documents, files $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. CrossStitch Editor Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Word Chess PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Farm Simulator: Hay Tycoon Premium $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Coddy: World on Algorithm $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Broken Words PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Balloons Pop PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Fourth grade Math skills - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Puzzle Words PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. The Wordies PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Word Search Unlimited PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. PitchBlack S - Substratum Samsung Theme - Oreo/Pie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. XPERIA - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Pixcyl - Cylinder Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days