Article Contents
Another week has begun, so here are some app sales to get you started. It's a fairly standard list today, but some of you might find something to enjoy. Otherwise, I'll see you all on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Classera $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Drink Water Reminder - Activity Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 300 French words and expressions + pronunciation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 300 Spanish words and expressions + pronunciation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- GST Calculator Pro - Tool $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Simple small space shooting game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Blef - Puzzle Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math puzzles PRO 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Amazing Pool Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dragon slayer Vip - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dragon Warriors : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Universe Legends Pro (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 1 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quizio PRO: Quiz game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BLeBRiTY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ORBB $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- I Monster Pro：Dark Dungeon Roguelike RPG Legends $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Words Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Retro O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Solid , Ai & gradient Wallpapers Maker (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tusla For Kustom $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Cylinder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- uMeasure - Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Craft Master Pro - Guide for Minecraft and IC2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fluid Simulation $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Music Strobe Pro: hue flashlight for houseparty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Periodic table Tamode Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Thermophysical properties food - Food Engineering $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Calculator PRO (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prepositions Test & Practice PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- VIP Notes - keeper for passwords, documents, files $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CrossStitch Editor Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Word Chess PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Farm Simulator: Hay Tycoon Premium $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Coddy: World on Algorithm $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Broken Words PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Balloons Pop PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fourth grade Math skills - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puzzle Words PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Wordies PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Unlimited PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- PitchBlack S - Substratum Samsung Theme - Oreo/Pie $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- XPERIA - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixcyl - Cylinder Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments