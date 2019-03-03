The Bixby button has been controversial since it was first introduced, especially since Samsung has been hesitant to let anyone change its function. It would be far more useful as a quick way to activate Google Assistant, but instead, it can only open the worst voice assistant. João Dias, developer of Tasker and other great apps, has created a solution.

A recent update to the Bixby application added the ability to open any application with a single press, while Bixby itself can still be activated with a double-press. The beta version of Tasker adds a new companion app, which can be configured to perform any action that Tasker supports when opened.

Once you set the single-press Bixby action to the Tasker Secondary application, you can make the button do just about anything — turn off Bluetooth, open a web page, start a timer, or even open Google Assistant.

You can sign up for the Tasker beta program here. It's annoying that Samsung won't implement this functionality itself, but this is the next best thing.