Microsoft entered the health device market in 2014, with the release of the original Microsoft Band. It had a 1.4-inch color display and 10 sensors — including heart rate, gyrometer, GPS, ambient light, UV, and others. A sequel was released the following year, though it was discontinued in 2016 with no replacement in sight. Now Microsoft is officially retiring the Band and shuttering all online services.

On May 31st of this year, the Microsoft Health Dashboard website will be shut down, and the Microsoft Band companion apps will be removed from the Play Store, Apple App Store, and Microsoft Store. The bands will still have limited functionality, but Microsoft warns if you reset the band, you won't be able to set it up again after May 31st.

If your Band is still under warranty, or you have worn the band (and completed a data sync to the Health Dashboard) at any time from December 1st, 2018 to March 1st, 2019, you should be eligible for a refund. Owners of the original Band can expect to receive $79.99, and Band 2 owners will get $175. That's a bit lower than the original MSRPs for each ($199 and $250, respectively), but still far better than nothing. A Band 2 refund can almost get you a Galaxy Active watch.