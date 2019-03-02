When Google unveiled the Home Max back in 2017, I was thrilled about its high-quality audio, 4.5" woofers, and Smart Sound features. However, its $400 price tag made me rethink my decision, and I ended up buying a premium cast-enabled Sony speaker together with a Home Mini for less than $300. Since then, the Home Max has been marked down to $350, which still didn't make it affordable — at least to my eyes. If you live in Great Britain, though, you can get the device for half its original price thanks to a rebate on the Google Store, which is one the best deals we've seen so far on a Home Max — together with another one that brought it down to $262 .

Now that the device is in a more acceptable price range, it offers great value for money compared to other smart speakers on the market. We particularly liked its loud and clear audio, ease of use, auxiliary port, and design in your review, but were appalled but how expensive it was, which this deal definitely alleviates.

The promotion takes £200 off both chalk and charcoal versions for UK customers, and expires on March 5 at 7:59 AM GMT, which leaves you some time to think it through before you make your purchase.