IFTTT is an incredibly versatile automation tool. You can connect hundreds of different services to each other, making your smart home devices and online accounts a bit smarter. Since the last time we covered IFTTT, 16 services have been added, and other 16 have been removed. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

Here are all the new services:

  • Cavavo: This home entertainment system can start IFTTT applets when content starts playing, when the box is turned off/on, or when the user searches for something.
  • Griddy: Turn off devices in your home when the cost of electricity rises too high, and turn them back on when prices are low.
  • Optoma: Remotely control a compatible Optoma projector.
  • nVent Nuheat Signature Thermostat: Set your nVent thermostat to away mode, start or stop a schedule, or change the temperature.
  • Dozens: Move money to a Dozens savings account.
  • Gardena Smart System: Start or stop watering your garden.
  • Fort Collins Utilities: Turn devices on or off when electricity prices change in Fort Collins, Colorado.
  • Fingbox: Turn on lights when someone arrives at your home, receive notifications when internet speeds drop, and more.
  • Kaiterra: Monitor your home's air quality.
  • Uplink Remote: Control your Uplink home security system.
  • G Smart: This seems to be another smart home product, but the official site describes an "Internet of Things cloud service."
  • UbiBot: Remotely monitor the temperature, humidity, ambient light, and more.
  • Husqvarna Automower: Start or stop a Husqvarna robotic mower.
  • RATOC Remocon: Perform actions based on the temperature, humidity, and ambient light.
  • Brainium: Receive notifications and perform actions when something happens in the Branium portal.
  • Remo Plus: Send notifications, blink lights, play a song, or perform another action when your RemoBell smart doorbell rings.

You can try out all these new services from the IFTTT website, or you can download the app from the widget below.

