IFTTT is an incredibly versatile automation tool. You can connect hundreds of different services to each other, making your smart home devices and online accounts a bit smarter. Since the last time we covered IFTTT, 16 services have been added, and other 16 have been removed. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
Here are all the new services:
- Cavavo: This home entertainment system can start IFTTT applets when content starts playing, when the box is turned off/on, or when the user searches for something.
- Griddy: Turn off devices in your home when the cost of electricity rises too high, and turn them back on when prices are low.
- Optoma: Remotely control a compatible Optoma projector.
- nVent Nuheat Signature Thermostat: Set your nVent thermostat to away mode, start or stop a schedule, or change the temperature.
- Dozens: Move money to a Dozens savings account.
- Gardena Smart System: Start or stop watering your garden.
- Fort Collins Utilities: Turn devices on or off when electricity prices change in Fort Collins, Colorado.
- Fingbox: Turn on lights when someone arrives at your home, receive notifications when internet speeds drop, and more.
- Kaiterra: Monitor your home's air quality.
- Uplink Remote: Control your Uplink home security system.
- G Smart: This seems to be another smart home product, but the official site describes an "Internet of Things cloud service."
- UbiBot: Remotely monitor the temperature, humidity, ambient light, and more.
- Husqvarna Automower: Start or stop a Husqvarna robotic mower.
- RATOC Remocon: Perform actions based on the temperature, humidity, and ambient light.
- Brainium: Receive notifications and perform actions when something happens in the Branium portal.
- Remo Plus: Send notifications, blink lights, play a song, or perform another action when your RemoBell smart doorbell rings.
Here are all the removed services:
- Nightingale: This was for the 'Nightingale' smart home sleep system. The service appears to still be active, just not the IFTTT support.
- Printhug: Printhug was a "fast and easy way to order beautiful photo prints." The company's website is dead.
- Quartz: This is "a new kind of global business news outlet." The website is still live, but the IFTTT support is gone.
- TxHash: TxHash is a still-operational service for tracking "payments and smart contract events.
- Whaller: This is a service for creating contained social media networks. Only the IFTTT support has been pulled, the company's site is still online.
- Instawell: Instawell was "a self-help community where you can get support from thousands of helpers." It shut down earlier this year.
- Kuri: This was a home robot that could roll around and capture video. It was discontinued last year.
- Qblinks Qmote: The Qmote is a small single-button remote control, like a configurable Amazon Dash button.
- Luxafor: This is a tool that "reduces interruptions, shows notifications and makes it easy to stay focused on your tasks." It's still operational, but the IFTTT support is gone.
- MateVerse: MateVerse is some kind of machine learning platform. The official site has too many buzzwords to make sense of.
- Melissa: This was for the Melissa smart air conditioner, which appears to still be available.
- Wattio GATE, Wattio POD, and Wattio THERMIC: Not to be confused with Watto, these services integrated IFTTT with Wattio smart home products.
- NanoGW: This is a platform for smart home devices. The service is still operational.
- Skydrop: Skydrop is a smart sprinkler system.
You can try out all these new services from the IFTTT website, or you can download the app from the widget below.
