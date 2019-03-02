It's been nearly seven months since Nova Launcher v6.0-beta 1 was released in early August 2018, and now it's time for the stable version to hit the masses. TeslaCoil Software began rolling out v6.0 stable of its popular custom launcher to the Play Store yesterday, and it comes with a fairly lengthy list of enhancements and new features. If for some reason you still don't see the latest version of Nova in the Play Store, APK Mirror has the cure for your impatience.

Here's the changelog (identical to the changelog for the very first beta of v6.0) via Cliff Wade, who handles customer support and social media for TeslaCoil:

Improved Settings menu layout: Dock options are now part of Desktop, more intuitive settings hierarchy, etc.

Nova Settings are now searchable for faster parsing.

More Adaptive Icon options available, including a new customizable shape.

Option to automatically match folder and app drawer icon size to desktop.

New window styles in folders: choose from windowed or immersive modes.

Folder background shapes now share the same options as adaptive icons: Round, Squircle, etc.

App drawer search bar can now be stylized like on the desktop.

Search bar provider can now be set to Google or Nova Settings by default.

Added vertical or horizontal scrolling options for folders.

Icon resizing no longer requires Nova Prime (but you should probably buy it anyway).

For most folks, nothing in this list will be life-changing. Nevertheless, giving users more ways to customize the way things look and feel is certainly nice, and making Nova's deep sea of settings searchable is a bonus. It's also worth noting that the ability to launch Google Assistant directly from the search widget, as seen in v6.0-beta 5, has also made it to the stable version.

Check the Play Store now to see if the latest version of Nova Launcher is waiting for you, and remember that you can always grab the APK for Nova Launcher v6.0 from APK Mirror. If you want to become a Nova beta tester, opt in here. And while Cliff used Google+ to make this announcement, the launcher's beta community is encouraged to join Nova's Discord channel, which makes sense given that Google's social media network will be shut down in April.