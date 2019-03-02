The past few months have been eventful for Huawei, to say the least. The company's network infrastructure is being banned in many countries (including possibly the U.S.), its CFO was arrested in Canada after being charged with financial crimes by the U.S., the FBI raided its San Diego facility, and it launched a foldable phone. Huawei has now pleaded not guilty to trade theft charges in a US federal court.

The pleas were entered in a Seattle federal court, and charges against Huawei include conspiracy to steal trade secrets, attempted theft of trade secrets, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice. The U.S. Attorney's office said on Thursday that the conspiracy charge carries a potential fine of $5 million, or three times the value of the stolen trade secret — whichever is greater.

The trial date has been set for March 2020, so it's going to be a long time before this is resolved.