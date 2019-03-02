Facebook has been teasing the highly-requested dark mode in Messenger since last year's F8 conference, but so far it was only tested in a few countries. It looks like the feature is now available for all Android users — all you have to do is send someone a moon emoji!

Discovering the dark mode easter egg is as simple as sending the crescent moon emoji 🌙 in a chat and tapping through the ensuing popup menu, though some users may have to restart the Messenger app and enable the feature from settings. The app warns that darks mode is still a work in progress and isn't universal yet — though other than sub-sections of the settings menu, it seems to work everywhere else.

Facebook is determined to keep users in its ecosystem, and with a redesigned Messenger UI, the ability to un-send messages, and a possible infrastructure integration of Messenger, Whatsapp, and Instagram, the company seems to hope convenience and ease-of-use trump any privacy concerns users may have.