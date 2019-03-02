Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have reading app filled with fictional serials, a Valentine-themed sticker app from Google, and a new sports streaming app from NBC. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Apps

Serial Box

Android Police coverage: Serial Box brings its episodic storytelling to Android

If you enjoy stories that are broken up into digestible chunks, then you're going to love Serial Box. It contains a plethora of fictional ebooks and audio stories, which makes it an excellent app for your commute or work breaks. There are many different genres to choose from, such as dramas, sci-fi, fantasy, thrillers, mysteries, and horror, so no matter what type of fiction interests you have, you should be able to find something that's appealing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Playground: Love

Android Police coverage: Charm your Valentine with the Love AR Playmoji pack for Google Pixel

Google has a new Playground app on the Play Store that was released last month for Valentine's Day. As you can see, it contains a few stickers that are themed around the lovey-dovey holiday. ARCore by Google and the Playground app are necessary to run this release, but if you've installed an AR Playmoji pack in the past, then you should be all set.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Curated - Save, share & discover quality content

Curated is a new social media app that connects users with one another over the news stories they enjoy and share. Think of it as Facebook for the News, where friends and family can continually share their favorite stories with like-minded people. Ideally, an app like this will be popular amongst those who prefer their news to be curated, though the downside of such an app could lead to an information bubble for those that use it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Scooterise - Heritage Greece in VR

Scooterise - Heritage Greece in VR is the latest virtual reality exploration app from Lithodomos VR. You can use the app to explore ancient archaeological sites in Greece. So if you happen to own a Daydream or Cardboard compatible device and you would like to explore ancient Greece from the comfort of your phone, then you should check out this app to see what it has to offer.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Experience app for Galaxy S10

If you are in the market for a Galaxy S10, then you may want to check out Samsung's newly-released Experience app for Galaxy S10. Basically, this app provides an easy way to learn everything you would ever want to know about the new Samsung device, and it's even optimized for the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, Note9, and S10e/S10/S10+, so if you're already using a Samsung device, you can expect this app to perform on it optimally.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

NBC Sports

NBC Sports is a new video streaming app that contains many of NBC's dedicated brand experiences. So if you enjoy watching your favorite sports on NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, or Telemundo Deportes, then you're going to want to install this app so you can quickly view each channel's content when you're away from home. You'll even be able to stream stuff like NFL Sunday Night Football, NHL Regular Season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, the PGA TOUR, Premier League soccer, NASCAR Monster Energy and Xfinity Series races, the French Open, and the Triple Crown.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Calculator Touch - with Handwriting Recognition

Calculator Touch is a minimal-looking calculator app that contains handwriting recognition software. This way you can type out the math problem you would like to solve, or simply write down the numbers necessary to solve the problem with your finger. Operators, numbers, constants, and functions all work with the app's built-in handwriting recognition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Atmosphere Weather

Atmosphere Weather offers an easily-readable weather app through the use of a clock-like interface. The circle displayed around the radar map contains hourly temps that are colored according to highs and lows in your area, which makes for a memorable presentation that's easy to read. You can even integrate your calendar events into the circle so you'll know exactly what kind of weather to expect when leaving for your next meeting.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Learn Spanish with Lirica: Music Language Learning

Learn Spanish with Lirica is a slick language learning application that uses a unique mechanic to help users learn faster. The trick is tying the learning process to music. So as you listen to a few select Spanish-language tunes, you'll possibly trick your brain into remembering parts of the language faster, similar to how you can get songs stuck in your head for undefined periods of time.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $34.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Webex Calling

Cisco's Webex Calling makes it easy for professionals to connect over a cloud PBX alternative. This way users can make business calls from their phone or laptop as though they are still physically sitting in the office. This release also supports conference calling, should you need to include multiple people in a single call. You can also take advantage of the app's history function to keep track of all of your business calls and voicemails.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LG Audio

LG has more than a few audio products out there that can connect with mobile devices, which is why the company has created this app. LG Audio is a new release that supplies a list of LG's audio products. Simply search for a product by name and a list of all supported apps will pop up on your screen. This way you can easily choose the apps necessary to control your new LG audio device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon WorkLink

Amazon WorkLink is a security-minded app designed to be used internally by many different companies, so in order to take advantage of this release, your company will have to be using the service it ties into. Mainly it's useful for connecting to your company's apps and websites securely, which makes it possible for anyone using the service to work away from the office securely.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ConvergenceAR

ConvergenceAR is an augmented reality app that ties into author Charlie Fink's upcoming book Convergence, a work that revolves around telling the tale of augmented reality and where the tech may be headed. So in order to create a gimmick that appropriately fits with the theme of the book, images have been inserted that also work with this AR app. By pointing your phone at the many pictures in the book new 3D images will appear on your screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

DEMON Live Wallpaper FREE

We've featured a few Maxelus live wallpapers in our app roundups at this point, and today we have another gorgeous release from the dev. It's called DEMON Live Wallpaper, and as you can see in the screenshots below it provides the user with a slew of demon-like images that pop right off the screen thanks to their bright and bold colors.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

