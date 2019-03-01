It's the big day for Moto's new budget G-series phone. The Moto G7 is on sale today via all the usual retail channels including Best Buy, B&H, and Moto itself (yesterday). If you want to use the G7 on Google Fi, there's some good news. Google will sell you the phone for $50 less than the retail price.

The Moto G7 has a number of improvements over last year's G phones. The display is a bit bigger at 6.2-inches, and the fingerprint sensor has moved to the rear. There's a notch, but it's not too obnoxious. Inside is a Snapdragon 632, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

See it. Like it. Want it. Now you can buy it too. The new #motog7 is on sale now! https://t.co/TWKAv0GxeW pic.twitter.com/BvOOuooRMi — Motorola US (@MotorolaUS) February 28, 2019

The specs aren't bad, but the $300 price tag is substantially higher than the G6. Google's deal makes the Moto G7 easier to justify. On Fi, the G7 costs $250 or $10.38 per month. Everywhere else, it's $300. The phone is unlocked for both GSM and CDMA networks.