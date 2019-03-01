Whenever a major new Android device debuts, Netflix tends to add HD and HDR certification to it. Of course, that's not always the case, but Samsung is too big a name to ignore. The Galaxy S10 phones can now play Netflix video in HDR, and lower-end Galaxy M-series devices and newer Snapdragon chipsets now have HD support.

Here's the list of what's been added to Netflix's support page:

New HD: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+

Samsung M10 (SM-M105G, SM-M105M, SM-M105F, SM-M105Y)

Samsung M20 (SM-M205M, SM-M205F, SM-M205G, SM-M205FN)

Samsung M30 (SM-M305F, SM-M305FN, SM-M3050, SM-M305M) HDR 10: Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+ New generally HD-supporting chipsets: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 675

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 710

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855

The Galaxy S10 series is the highlight here, gaining both HD and HDR support. Additionally, all devices with the Snapdragon 675, 710, and 855 will support Netflix HD out of the box, joining previous-generation Snapdragons and two Kirin chips on the support list. Fun stuff.