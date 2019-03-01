Samsung's latest phones are expensive, and you don't want to spend $1,000 on something just to have it break. Leave it up to JerryRigEverything to break phones for you. The latest video features the Galaxy S10 surviving all the standard tests, but he also inflicts some extra abuse on the display to test the robustness of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10 is a metal and glass sandwich, so you can probably guess how most of the tests go. The screen resists scratching reasonably well, and there's no unusual flexing or damage during the bend test. Although, remember this phone will have a scratch-prone plastic screen protector installed out of the box.

What's interesting about the GS10 is that it has a new type of in-display fingerprint sensor. Phones like the OnePlus 6T use an optical in-display sensor, but this one is ultrasonic. What happens if your screen does get a bit damaged? As illustrated in the video, light scratches won't cause any problems. However, deeper scratches and cracks cause the ultrasonic sensor to fail every time. You'd probably end up replacing the screen if it got this badly damaged, but it's still something to keep in mind.