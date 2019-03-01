You probably spend almost every moment of your life within arm's reach of your phone, which connects you to the entire world. Constant connectivity has fundamentally improved our lives, but there are consequences to being plugged in at all times. Today is the National Day of Unplugging in the US, so why not give your phone the day off?
The National Day of Unplugging runs from sundown on March 1st (that's today) until sundown on March 2nd. That's 24 hours during which you can join with your fellow humans in avoiding the digital world. Should you? Many people cite the need to be always connected and available as a major stressor. Others say they miss interacting with people face-to-face. It's up to you, but sunset is approaching.
So... why are you still reading this? You're doing it wrong.
- Source:
- National Day of Unplugging
