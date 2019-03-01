Article Contents
It's March 1, so what better way to welcome in the new month than with a round of app sales? Today's list is quite small, so it shouldn't take you very long to get through — there's even a notable game in bold. So have fun and enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- Share Where Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- File and PDF Converter $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cosmic Privacy Browser - Secure, Adblock & Private $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- HiBaby $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR Code Reader (Pro) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Protector - Parental control & Child lock $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Speed Changer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Super Ice Slider $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Buddy School Premium: Basic Math $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Metal Man 2 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 6 Hero $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Santa Christmas Infinite Track Extreme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cashknight ( Duo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DC Life: Urban Survival Edition $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muksi $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Angel Fish: Super VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crossy Block Road 3d $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reminder Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tattoo Font Designer Pro $16.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Virtual ANS $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wear Gallery Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Pocket City $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DC Living: Complete Edition $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dictator 2: Evolution $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ethereal for Substratum • Pie, Oreo, Nougat $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Outline for Substratum • Pie, Oreo, Nougat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments