It's March 1, so what better way to welcome in the new month than with a round of app sales? Today's list is quite small, so it shouldn't take you very long to get through — there's even a notable game in bold. So have fun and enjoy your weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Share Where Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. File and PDF Converter $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Cosmic Privacy Browser - Secure, Adblock & Private $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. HiBaby $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. QR Code Reader (Pro) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Protector - Parental control & Child lock $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Purple Player Pro: Music Speed Changer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Super Ice Slider $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. ABC Memory Match $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Buddy School Premium: Basic Math $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Beast Towers TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Black Metal Man 2 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Learn Mandarin - HSK 6 Hero $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Santa Christmas Infinite Track Extreme $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Cashknight ( Duo Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. DC Life: Urban Survival Edition $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Muksi $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Sword Knights : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Angel Fish: Super VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Crossy Block Road 3d $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Devil Twins: Super VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  2. GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Reminder Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Tattoo Font Designer Pro $16.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Virtual ANS $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Wear Gallery Pro. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Pocket City $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. DC Living: Complete Edition $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Dictator 2: Evolution $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. INTO THE ABYSS $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Third grade Math - Division $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Mental Hospital III HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Ethereal for Substratum • Pie, Oreo, Nougat $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Outline for Substratum • Pie, Oreo, Nougat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days