Sony's recently-announced Xperia 10 and 10 Plus, best known as those new mid-rangers with ridiculously tall screens, have gone up for pre-order in the United States at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy. The Xperia 10 comes in at $349.99, and the larger Xperia 10 Plus will retail for $429.99. Both will be released on March 18th.

The Xperia 10 is equipped with a 6.0" 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2,870mAh battery. The Xperia 10 Plus improves on almost every spec a bit with a 6.5" 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP + 8MP rear camera setup, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. Both have Android 9 Pie and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. On a related note, they've just been Verizon-certified, which is good news if you're a Big Red customer.

Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy have the duo up for pre-order right now. They're available in black and silver, and they'll be officially released on March 18th.