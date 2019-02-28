Internet TV services are already a cost-effective alternative to traditional cable, and Sling is making its offering even more so for new customers. For a limited time, new subscribers get a 40 percent discount on their first three months of service.

Sling's Orange and Blue packages — Orange has more sports channels, notably ESPN; Blue has a wider variety of other content — are normally $25 per month, but are currently $15 for the first three. You can get all the channels from both in a bundle for $25 for the first three months (then $40 per month afterwards). Add-ons, like additional comedy channels and DVR storage, are still $5 a month.

Forty percent off adds up to a savings of $30 over the course of three months for either of the lesser packages, or $45 on the Orange & Blue bundle. Head over to Sling's website to see full channel lists and offer details.