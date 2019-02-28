Spyro and his band invade the mobile world with Skylanders TM Ring of Heroes

- The highly anticipated mobile RPG Skylanders TM Ring of Heroes, is available on iOS and Android -

Berlin - February 28, 2019

The tidal wave Skylanders is launched! The latest mobile bomb from Com2uS , developed in collaboration with Activision, is indeed available in more than 120 countries! Skylanders TM Ring of Heroes is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

In Skylanders TM Ring of Heroes, players embody powerful Masters of the Portal, guardians of the Skylands, in a thrilling adventure to recover the Dark Manuscript from the hands of the 'infamous Kaos.

All the iconic characters of the license are playable through a breathtaking ten-step story, from dungeons to the challenges raised, or in PvP modes (player against player) to reach the tops of global rankings online.

By unlocking the wide range of elements and powers available, players have access to a variety of combinations, and therefore a wide range of tactical possibilities. And for the first time in the series, Skylanders TM fans will be able to get their hands on the "waking" form of their favorite characters.

The Skylanders TM Ring of Heroes Early Access Period in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand has allowed the development team to consolidate a large number of player returns, thus improving the game accordingly upstream. of its global release

Pre-registered players will receive a Psychic Stone allowing them to summon one of the most popular Skylanders among fans: Spyro!

GAMEVIL COM2US USA Vice President Casey Lee commented, " We are excited to see what a successful Skylanders TM Ring of Heroes is going to see for its release in the West, when the license is already well established here. We will do our best to provide Skylanders and RPG mobile fans with the most fun experience possible, and allow them to bring together a team of their favorite Skylanders on mobile . "

About Com2us

Com2us is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games with an extensive catalog of games in a variety of styles. Our mission is simple: we want to create games that offer a degree of depth and commitment rarely seen before on mobile platforms. It is our dedication to building a strong community through very active players that makes it all possible. Headquartered in South Korea since our inception in 1998, we have offices in the United States, Japan, Taiwan and China. For more information on Com2uS and our innovative games portfolio, visit https://com2us.com/ .

All details on us.com2us.com

